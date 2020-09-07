BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. BANKINTER S A/S has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.