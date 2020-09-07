Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 106.88 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.86. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

