Barclays Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

HFG stock opened at €36.66 ($43.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

