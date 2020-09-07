Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,820 ($49.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,427 ($57.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -61.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,999.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,803.05. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

