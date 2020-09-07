Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

