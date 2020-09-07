Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $28.99 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 821,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,994,000. BorgWarner comprises 10.6% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.40% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,881. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

