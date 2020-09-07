Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,866,000. Willis Towers Watson accounts for 9.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,244. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

