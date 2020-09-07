Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,428 shares during the quarter. Advanced Disposal Services makes up 11.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 1.17% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 121.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 296,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $757,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,574. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

