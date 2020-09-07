BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.