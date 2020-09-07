Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

BBSI stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $501,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

