Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.87. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 642,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

