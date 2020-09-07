Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aumann (ETR:AAG) a €14.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AAG stock opened at €11.32 ($13.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of €6.62 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.82 ($22.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

