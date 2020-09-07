Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aumann (ETR:AAG) a €14.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AAG stock opened at €11.32 ($13.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of €6.62 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.82 ($22.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
Aumann Company Profile
