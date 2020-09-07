Berenberg Bank Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $280.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.24.

FDX stock opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

