Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective (up from GBX 2,200 ($28.75)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,548.57 ($33.30).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,561 ($33.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,628.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,336.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,879 ($37.62).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0011321 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

