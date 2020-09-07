BidaskClub Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.