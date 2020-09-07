BidaskClub Downgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $2,827,594.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,775.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,630 shares of company stock worth $19,871,937. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

