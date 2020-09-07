BidaskClub Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

