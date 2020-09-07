BidaskClub Downgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,662,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

