BidaskClub Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $46,564,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 812,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $13,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

