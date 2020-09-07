BidaskClub Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 382.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares during the period.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.