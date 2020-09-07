BidaskClub Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 382.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.