BidaskClub Downgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

