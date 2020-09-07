BidaskClub Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

