BidaskClub Lowers Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

