BidaskClub Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

