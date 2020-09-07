BidaskClub Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 656,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
