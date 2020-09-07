BidaskClub Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCII. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

RCII opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

