BidaskClub Lowers So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 0.29. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

