BidaskClub Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,539 shares of company stock worth $4,539,383. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

