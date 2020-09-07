BidaskClub Upgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.75.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

