BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIGC traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,886,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,185. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

