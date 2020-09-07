Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $228.74 or 0.02203440 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, ChaoEX, ACX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,380.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00810902 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,511,475 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Indodax, Mercado Bitcoin, EXX, HitBTC, Coinsquare, QBTC, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, BtcTrade.im, DragonEX, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Binance, SouthXchange, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, Korbit, IDCM, Coinhub, Coindeal, Kucoin, Braziliex, ZB.COM, Crex24, RightBTC, Negocie Coins, Gatecoin, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Kuna, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Coinnest, BX Thailand, ABCC, Graviex, Bitstamp, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, C2CX, DSX, Koinim, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Buda, CoinEx, BitForex, YoBit, Coinfloor, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, ACX, Poloniex, Huobi, Coinbase Pro, B2BX, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Bitbank, Iquant, Bibox, Coinone, xBTCe, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, Tidex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Bitso, Koineks, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, COSS, WEX, HBUS, TOPBTC, Bittylicious, Kraken, Liquid, Livecoin, BTC Markets, Coinrail, bitFlyer, CryptoBridge, QuadrigaCX, Cryptohub, OKEx, BitMarket, cfinex, WazirX, BitBay, BTCC, UEX, Bisq, CoinTiger, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, FCoin, Bittrex, Bit2C, Zaif, OKCoin International, CPDAX, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Exrates, Upbit and MBAex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.