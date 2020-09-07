Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Indodax and OKEx. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $114.03 million and $2.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004491 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, YoBit, Indodax, Exrates, BigONE, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

