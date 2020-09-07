Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $31,549.08

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $31,549.08 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00597060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00083391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00061389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

