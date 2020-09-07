Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Blackbird has a 12-month low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.40 ($0.28). The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.18.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

