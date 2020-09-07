BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.