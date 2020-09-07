BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 33.9% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $672,630.73 and $65,784.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,231.00 or 1.00524795 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000436 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00186401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,785 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

