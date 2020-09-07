BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.07 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.