British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.60 ($6.03).

Several analysts have commented on BLND shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target (down previously from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

LON:BLND traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 350.70 ($4.58). The stock had a trading volume of 509,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,892. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.11. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 309.90 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 649 ($8.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter acquired 9,726 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £37,056.06 ($48,420.31). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,208 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($11,194.36). Insiders have bought a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,218 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

