Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average is $288.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

