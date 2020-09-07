Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.61.

AVGO stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Comments


