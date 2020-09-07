Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CLLS traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 226,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

