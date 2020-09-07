Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CLLS traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 226,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit