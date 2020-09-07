Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,085. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

