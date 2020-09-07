Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. National Vision posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. National Vision’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. 414,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.40, a PEG ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 2.01. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,434,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

