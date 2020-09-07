Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 164,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 278,981 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,600,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

