Brokerages Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $195.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.17 million and the highest is $246.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $715.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year sales of $692.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.21 million to $784.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $746.83 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $895.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $123.04. 152,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

