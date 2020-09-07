Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($5.68).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

RLAY traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 187,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,084. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.