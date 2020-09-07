Brokerages Expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $75.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $75.41 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $290.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $291.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $372.65 million, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $374.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 208,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,429. Vicor has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

