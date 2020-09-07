Brokerages Set Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) PT at $336.47

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.22. 874,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit