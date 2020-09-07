Brokerages Set Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) PT at $336.47

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.22. 874,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.