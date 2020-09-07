Brokerages Set argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $226.94

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.28. 276,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,704. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.06. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in argenx by 3,275.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in argenx by 128.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

