Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 146

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 146 ($1.91).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.36 ($1.39). 5,809,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.09 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.96 ($2.52).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

