Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Target Price at $8.13

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 221,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 473,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

